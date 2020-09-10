Downloading HD Bollywood Movies from Websites? Here's How You Will be Penalised if Caught

Notorious for leaking copyright content like movies and TV shows before they are formally launched in theatres or OTTs, 9xmovies.com and other piracy websites are years old. The site gives a huge variety of free content to viewers from Hollywood, Bollywood, Tamil and Telugu movies.

9xmovies South provides a good selection of newly-launched Tollywood and Telugu films for South Indian viewers. The pirated versions are uploaded quickly. The initial quality of the new releases in theatre prints are replaced by HD quality uploads after a few weeks.

Piracy has become one of the biggest concerns for movies across the world and several websites offer content to users. This takes away the business from the people who have worked hard and invested a lot of time and money in creating the original content. Fans, who could have gone and watched a movie in theatre or on OTT media platforms, tend to download these pirated versions leading to a decrease in audience and business.

Films leaked by 9xmovies

Films leaked by 9xmovies include Chhapaak, Good Newws, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, War, Gullyboy. Apart from these, the site has also released pirated versions of Avengers: Endgame, Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and Bharat, among others, in the past.

The free movie download website allows one to download films within the range of 300MB.

Government’s initiative to stop the leak of films

According to Indian law, it is considered to be a criminal act if a person is proven to have knowingly infringed or helped someone else infringe as well as download a copyrighted film from 9xmovies. If convicted, he/she could face a jail term of six months and be fined between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakhs.

The government on its part has taken a number of steps to ensure that the menace of piracy can be eradicated. According to the Cinematograph Act of 2019, individuals found recording a film without the written consent of producers can face a jail term of 3 years and can also be imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakhs.