Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Thoughts by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar to Share
1-MIN READ

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Thoughts by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar to Share

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 22:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary.

Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Dr BR Ambedkar always stood in solidarity with the oppressed and worked to uplift the lives of women, labourers and untouchables

DR BR AMBEDKAR JAYANTI 2023: Marking the birth anniversary of India’s first law minister Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, April 14 is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti. Hailed as the father of Indian Constitution, it was under the chairmanship of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar that the world’s longest written constitution was framed by the constituent assembly.

ALSO READ: Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Inspirational Quotes, Thoughts by Babasaheb Ambedkar

Ambedkar Jayanti is also celebrated to remember the jurist’s dedication in fighting social evils like caste discrimination and oppression. He vehemently opposed the caste system and strived to eradicate it from the society.

So, in order to remember his work and contribution made towards making a better India, we have brought you some evocative quotes by Dr Ambedkar that you can share this Ambedkar Jayanti.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Quotes and Wishes

Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)
1. Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.

2. So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.

3. Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.

4. I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.

5. If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help.

Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)

6. A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.

7. They cannot make history who forget history.

8. I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.

Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2023 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

9. Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.

10. A bitter thing cannot be made sweet. The taste of anything can be changed. But poison cannot be changed into nectar.

11. Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.

