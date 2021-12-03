Born on this day in the year 1884, Dr Rajendra Prasad was an independence activist, lawyer, scholar and subsequently, the First President of India. Prasad was a part of the Indian National Congress during the Indian Independence Movement and became a major leader from Bihar and Maharashtra. When India became a republic in 1950, Prasad was elected the President of the Constituent Assembly.

HERE ARE SOME INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT THE FORMER PRESIDENT:

1. As a child, Prasad was taught by a Maulavi Muslim Scholar because his father wanted him to learn Persian, Hindi and arithmetic.

2. Prasad is the only President to serve two full terms and he stayed in office for the longest term of around 12 years.

3. Being an activist of the Independence movement, Prasad was imprisoned by the British authorities during the Salt Satyagraha and Quit India Movement.

4. On completion of his tenure as President, he quit the National Congress and set new guidelines for parliamentarians that are followed even today.

5. Prasad was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and was greatly moved by his dedication, courage and conviction. He also played a huge role in making the Indian Constitution.

6. He was a professor of English at a college in Bihar, but later he moved on to pursue a career in law. While studying law, he taught Economics at a college in Kolkata.

7. Prasad was also awarded the highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna in the year 1962.

8. Prasad died on February 28, 1983 at the age of 78. The Rajendra Smriti Sanghralaya in Patna is dedicated to him.

9. During the Independence Movement, he wrote articles for revolutionary publications Searchlight and Desh and also collected funds for these papers.

10. Prasad penned several books during his journey as a political leader. India Divided, Words of Freedom, Ideas of a Nation: Rajendra Prasad and At the Feet of Mahatma Gandhi are some books he wrote.

