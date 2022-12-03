Dr Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About First President of Independent India

DR RAJENDRA PRASAD BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of Independent India, was born on December 3, 1884. He served as the country’s first president from January 26, 1950, to May 13, 1962. A lawyer and scholar by profession, Dr Prasad was a significant figure in the Indian freedom movement. He joined the movement alongside Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi after giving up his legal career.

Prasad was well-recognised for being a devoted supporter of Mahatma Gandhi. As a student in 1906, Prasad participated in an Indian National Congress meeting as a volunteer, which marked the beginning of his involvement in the nation’s freedom effort.

On his 138th anniversary today, here are a few lesser-known facts about the First President of India

Dr Rajendra Prasad’s father hired a Maulavi to teach him Persian. He is the only Indian President to have been re-elected for two consecutive terms, in 1952 and 1957. Dr Rajendra Prasad was conferred with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1962 Due to his involvement in and support of the Satyagraha Movement and the Quit India Movement, Prasad was imprisoned by the British authorities numerous times. After India gained its independence, Prasad oversaw the Constituent Assembly and drafted the country’s constitution. He was crucial in determining the nation’s post-independence development. He was instrumental in establishing the Bihari Students Conference in Patna College Hall in 1906. Dr Rajendra Prasad was chosen by Mahatma Gandhi in 1917 to assist in a campaign to better the plight of Bihar’s peasants, who were being oppressed by British indigo planters. While incarcerated in Bankipur Jail for three years, he wrote his autobiography, Atmakatha. Dr Rajendra Prasad was a professor of English at a college in Bihar before pursuing a career in law. Dr Rajendra Prasad died on February 28, 1963, at the age of 78.

