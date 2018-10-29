English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dr. Zeus in Awe of Growing Food Fest Scene in India
According to Dr.Zeus who has present at The Grub Fest food festival said that the consumption of food is not just a solitary activity, but it is a package deal. The better the overall package, the better the output.
Dr.Zeus ( Image: @Dr.ZeusWorld/Instargram
Punjabi music sensation Dr. Zeus says it is good to see the growth of food festival market just like the music festival scenario in India.
"It's good to be see how the food festival market is booming just like the music festival market," Dr. Zeus said in a statement.
"The consumption of food is not just a solitary activity, but it is a package deal. The better the overall package, the better the output. Having food, entertainment, music under one roof is the way forward," added Dr. Zeus, who was part of popular food festival The Grub Fest.
With more than 100 exhibitors bringing a variety of cuisines from across the country, the three-day fest will wrap up on Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.
The brainchild of Aman Kumar, Arjun Jain and Mani Singh Cheema, was launched in 2015.
Along with food, there was a musical twist to the extravaganza with names like Kelvin Cheung, Parikrama, Ankur & Ghalat Family and Dr. Zeus in the line-up.
"Food festivals are quickly becoming a testing ground for chefs to try new menus and concepts. It is good to see so many food festivals getting established across the country," Cheung said.
Jain added: "In India, the food sector has emerged as a high-growth and high-profit sector and the food festival market has a huge potential. We have grown by almost 40 per cent in a span of three years."
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
