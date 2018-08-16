English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Drake Unveils Merchandise Collection for his Latest Tour
The collection includes traditional T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, dad caps and sweatpants.
Drake and the group Migos are currently touring North America. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Bryan R Smith)
The Canadian rapper has brought out a range of accessories that will be sold online and at the concerts for his "Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour."
Fans of the bestselling rapper can choose from 21 pieces in the collection, which includes traditional T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, dad caps and sweatpants.
The collection is also available online.
The "God's Plan" and "In My Feelings" singer is currently on the road with hip hop trio Migos. The tour began on July 26 with a concert in Salt Lake City, and will cover 45 locations in the United States and 11 in Canada before it ends on November 7 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Tickets for the US concerts are available at Drake's official site.
The Canadian rapper's most recent album, "Scorpion," was released on June 29. Migos's latest offering "Culture II" was released in January.
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
