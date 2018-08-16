GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Drake Unveils Merchandise Collection for his Latest Tour

The collection includes traditional T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, dad caps and sweatpants.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 16, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
Drake Unveils Merchandise Collection for his Latest Tour
Drake and the group Migos are currently touring North America. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Bryan R Smith)
The Canadian rapper has brought out a range of accessories that will be sold online and at the concerts for his "Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour."

Fans of the bestselling rapper can choose from 21 pieces in the collection, which includes traditional T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, dad caps and sweatpants.





The collection is also available online.

The "God's Plan" and "In My Feelings" singer is currently on the road with hip hop trio Migos. The tour began on July 26 with a concert in Salt Lake City, and will cover 45 locations in the United States and 11 in Canada before it ends on November 7 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Tickets for the US concerts are available at Drake's official site.

The Canadian rapper's most recent album, "Scorpion," was released on June 29. Migos's latest offering "Culture II" was released in January.

| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
