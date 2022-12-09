Dress Up Like Jacqueline Fernandez For Your Next Metro Ride

Every time Jacqueline Fernandez steps out, she creates her own red carpet-moment. And this time was no exception as the actress stunned the fashion police with her absolutely stunning look. On Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a set of pictures decked up in a formal ensemble from a photoshoot in Mumbai Metro. For the look, Jacqueline donned a white silk shirt and black formal trousers. She paired the look with a black waistcoat. Jacqueline further went on to give the outfit a lift as she opted for high-heeled boots.

In a white silk shirt, a black waistcoat and a pair of black formal trousers, Jacqueline added oomph to Mumbai Metro as she posed inside it.

The Housefull 3 actress styled it with minimal accessories which included a sleek neck chain and multiple finger rings. To accentuate her look, Jacqueline opted for well-done brows, nude eyeshadow, eyeliner, contoured cheeks and super nude lips. She completed her look with a mid-pated hairdo with her tresses left open. Jacqueline Fernandez rounded the look with a pair of tinted sunglasses.

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez is a true fashion icon and her Instagram stands proof of the same as she shares snippets of her looks in stunning ensembles. From casual attires to slaying it in style for casual outfits, Jacqueline believes in putting her best sartorial choices forward. Jacqueline’s Instagram is filled with pictures and videos from her best-dressed diaries, and each one makes her fans swoon. Previously, the actress shared pictures of her rocking a red saree. The outfit had a beautiful flowy pattern with feather detailing on the upper side. She kept it chic and simple as she opted for nude makeup and her signature ponytail hairdo that complemented her overall look perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial film Cirkus. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Pooja Hegde and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to release on December 23, 2022.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yhYv6vI_XA&t=381s

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here