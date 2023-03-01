Dressed In Head-Turning Gowns, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani Rule The Red-Carpet

Award shows are indeed a fashionable affair as the stars bring their best foot forward. The Bollywood A-listers made us take notes of their on-point fashion outings. Whether we talk about Kriti Sanon’s dramatic black co-ord set or Rashmika Mandanna’s stylish lacy number, they looked absolutely stunning. It was thigh-slit gowns that stole the limelight – sported by out favourites Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani. While Alia opted for sea green creation, Kiara went for a hot red ensemble. Alia’s style statement was all about being chic and elegant and Kiara brought the required dose of glitz and glamour to the red carpet.

Here’s a breakdown of their looks-

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt wowed us with her minimalist and sophisticated sense of fashion. Her red carpet pick? A gorgeous sea-green gown. The ensemble showcased a flowy silhouette, a deep V neckline, as well as dramatic and billowy sleeves. Those cut-out details around the mid-riff extended to become a flowy skirt with multiple pleats. A side thigh-high slit has become quite mandatory with red-carpet appearances, isn’t it? She added a diamond necklace with an emerald pendant, a matching ring and strappy heels to round off her look. Her glam picks were subtle as she sided with glowing skin, dusky brown eyes, rouged cheeks and glossy coral lips.

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

After making the jaws drop with each of her looks during her extravagant wedding, Kiara Advani brought her fashion sensibilities to the red carpet as well. We all know that dramatic detailing, oomph, and glamour are key elements of Kiara’s gowns. Her decollete gown lived up to the expectations. The full sleeve number, featuring a corset fitting with sheer details around the torso, came with a tone-on-tone embroidery. The gown was embellished with red sequins and had a floor-sweeping train. Kiara flaunted her toned legs through the risque thigh-high slit on the side.

Ditching the accessories, she simply picked a pair of silver strappy stilettos to complete her red-carpet look. For makeup, she wore subtle smokey eyes, dewy skin with enough contouring, and nude lips.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here