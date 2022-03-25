DressX, Tommy Hilfiger Headline Maiden Metaverse Fashion Week

With the advent of the metaverse, the virtual space has become the next big thing when it comes to the creative expression of art. Hopping on to this new form of technology, many fashion houses will now showcase their collection in the metaverse for the first time this March. Soon after the fashion week concluded with the physical attendance of models and fashion enthusiasts, the virtual world also saw its maiden fashion week.

The Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) will be hosted by Decentraland, a metaverse platform, starting from March 24, Thursday. The four-day event which will conclude on March 27, will focus on digital fashion collections staged on virtual runways and give a glimpse into the ongoing shopping experiences.

The legacy fashion houses joining digital-first entities include Paco Rabanne, Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Tommy Hilfiger, Dundas, Cavalli, Nicholas Kirkwood, Elie Saab and Imitation of Christ. Other fashion brands that will be showcasing their collections are, The Fabricant, Auroboros and DressX, who will also host runway shows and immersive spaces. Digital accessories from brands like Coach, OSOI, Ester Manas, Wandler, Axel Arigato, and Eytys will also be available in a virtual store created by digital fashion house Republiqe and retailer Monnier Paris, reported Vogue Business.

Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, head of Metaverse Fashion Week told Vogue Business that the participating brands will primarily be showing new collections or new interpretations of existing pieces, rather than repurposing physical designs for the metaverse viewers.

Speaking to Dezeen, Casimiro said that MVFW will be accessible to anyone and everyone across the globe. She also added that one of the drawbacks of traditional fashion shows is that they are “too restrictive to the average person, almost always being invite-only. MVFW will be free and obviously, as it will be digital, all you will need to attend is a computer and an internet connection,” Casimiro told Dezeen.

Dundas founder Evangelo Bousis talked about its MVFW collection to Vogue Business and mentioned that the point of the metaverse is to dream and do fantastical looks that one cannot wear in real life. Bousis added that Dundas collection will show a mix of digital replicas of its recent collection and more experimental designs that are not necessarily designed to be produced physically. “I tell Peter Dundas that you need to jump on the train or you will miss the train. We think this is the future," Dundas founder Evangelo Bousis tells Vogue Business.

