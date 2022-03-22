Drinking Plenty of Water to Avoiding Spicy Food, Tips to Stay Healthy and Fit in Summer

March marks the onset of summer, and the change in season necessitates a shift in routine, a new diet, and, of course, a new workout plan that is appropriate for the weather. Warm weather increases your body’s vulnerability to various ailments, thus specific health precautions must be followed to ensure that you stay fit and healthy throughout the summer.

To keep fit and healthy this summer, follow these simple tips-

Drink plenty of water

Summer heat and sweat can dehydrate your body, leading to health issues like dizziness, fatigue, and, headache. It is essential to keep drinking water to keep yourself hydrated.

Coconut water, lemonade, buttermilk, lassi, and juice can all be consumed to hydrate your body.

Do not eat oily and spicy food:

In the summer, it is essential to consume healthy, nutritious, and simple home-cooked meals. The intake of oily and spicy foodstuffs can cause indigestion. Eat as many green vegetables and fruits as you can throughout this season. Take cantaloupe, watermelon, cucumber, cucumber, mango, and other fruits and vegetables. Eat less oily foodstuffs. Drink mango Panna, sattu, bael syrup, buttermilk, and lassi to avoid heatstroke and dehydration.

Exercise every day:

To avoid the heat, some people forgo exercising in Summer. This is not advisable. One should keep doing Yoga and meditation in the morning. Light exercises should be done to ensure that you do not feel lethargic. Avoid walking, jogging, cycling in scorching sunlight.

Do not drink cold water after being out in the sun:

Some people tend to drink cold water when they return home after being out in the sun. This habit is the most common cause of sore throats, colds, and flu. It is advisable to drink a glass of normal water first. You can then take an energy drink, juice, buttermilk, or coconut water.

Change your clothes:

Change your sweaty clothes when you get home after being out in the sun. Sweaty cloth allows bacteria to grow on the skin, resulting in skin issues such as prickly heat and rashes.

Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

