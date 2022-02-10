Drinking Water Before Going to Bed Benefits Your Body in These 6 Ways

Nothing is more inconvenient than waking up in the middle of the night with a sandpaper-dry throat. When you add in a walk down a cold, dark flight of steps in search of water, it becomes a genuine struggle. Keeping our bodies hydrated has several benefits, ranging from better moods to improved metabolism, anxiety reduction, and infection prevention. Hydration is just as important while we sleep as it is when we are active. If you usually drink water before bed or have a glass handy for the remainder of the night, you’re off to a good start.

Here are a few benefits of drinking water before going to bed.

Good sleep

Water aids in the improvement of our metabolism. When we try to digest food, our bodies use more energy than when we are at rest. This elevates our heart rate and makes falling asleep more challenging.

When our throats and nasal passages get overly dry, we are more likely to snore and wake up thirsty. Simply staying hydrated before going to bed can help prevent this.

Solves indigestion issues

Drinking hot water improves digestion. This is because hot water increases the secretion of digestive juices in the stomach to digest food. Proper digestion also helps in avoiding acidity-related issues. After drinking hot water at night, food is digested faster and you feel refreshed.

Get rid of toxins

Drinking hot water before sleeping at night raises the body temperature. This can lead to excessive sweating, which flushes out toxins from the body.

Helpful for weight loss

Drinking a glass of lukewarm water at night helps with weight loss. Doctors also recommend drinking hot water at night as it reduces excess body fat.

Improves mood

Water affects our mood, usually through hormone levels. Our serotonin and dopamine levels might be thrown off when we are thirsty. These two hormones control how anxious we feel and, as a result, how well we sleep. By drinking water, we can maintain balance and reduce anxiety.

Skin health benefits

Drinking hot water has many benefits, not only for the stomach but also for the skin. It is said that drinking hot water before going to bed brightens the skin and also cures many skin-related ailments.

