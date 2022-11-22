Drinks for Winter Hydration and Glow

Dry, dull skin is a frequent wintertime concern, and we often overlook the necessity of staying hydrated. We forget to drink water since it is so cold outside, and we end up feeling dehydrated as a result. Dehydration can result in decreased metabolism, sluggishness, headaches, weariness, and bowel irregularities. Did you know that a shortage of water in the body might compromise your immune system?

In order to stay hydrated during the winter, try these drinks:

Soup

Warm vegetable soups are a comforting wintertime meal. They not only hydrate, but they also soothe the intestines. Before meals, consume a bowl of homemade vegetable soup.

Green juices

We’ve heard a lot about them, and with so many recipes online, anyone can easily create them and incorporate them into their daily routine. In addition to helping us achieve our daily hydration needs, it is also rich in fibre, which the Indian diet is deficient in. We can fulfil our daily nutritional needs for specific vitamins and minerals by eating a variety of vegetables, fruits, and herbs. We all wonder about our hydration when our skin health is in jeopardy, right? Your skin’s health will improve with the hydration and nutrients that green juice provides.

Lemonade

Lemonade is the easiest beverage to make at home. Include a glass of lemonade to help with digestion, as a source of vitamin C for your skin, and to stay hydrated.

Herbal tea

Warm teas help us feel happy and refreshed. Distinct types of tea have different health advantages. For example, you can drink peaceful chamomile at night or refreshing green tea during the day. In addition to leading a healthy lifestyle, various herbal teas assist us in managing a variety of conditions.

Peppermint tea: relieves headaches and constipation.

Hibiscus: Improves liver health and decreases blood pressure.

Ginger: Reduces bloating and joint pain.

Keep in mind to drink no more than two cups of tea at a time.

Turmeric milk

Sometimes referred to as golden milk, it is a favourite in almost all Indian homes. Milk offers us many health advantages in addition to keeping us hydrated because it is a strong source of calcium and protein. Did you know that consuming warm milk before bed promotes sleep? Many people add a sprinkle of turmeric because it has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which boost immunity.

Keep in mind that any of the drinks listed above will assist you in achieving your hydration objectives, but water is irreplaceable. Setting a reminder to drink water is one trick. Instead than guzzling big amounts of water all at once, take small sips of water throughout the day. In the winter, you should cut back on your caffeine usage because it can further dehydrate you.

