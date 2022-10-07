Dry and Painful Cracked Heels? These Home Remedies Should Save You

While you may protect the majority of your skin from extreme temperatures, dust, and pollution, it is your feet typically that get neglected and suffer the most. Standing for too long, going barefoot, wearing uncomfortable or ill-fitted shoes, and even using harsh and chemically-infused soaps can cause your heels to dry out paving the way for cracks or fissures. These fractures if not tended may cause bleeding, and pain, and might also get infected.

Fortunately, there’s a solution for everything. And treating dry and cracked heels is not too difficult either. If you want to get rid of cracked heels, then make those sour lemons your best friend.

Top showsha video

Lemon and coconut blend

Lemon and coconut can work wonders for you. Lemon contains anti-oxidant and acidic properties that help in peeling off dry and flaky skin to regenerate a soft and new epidermis.

Coconut, on the other hand, helps retain moisture in your skin. Rich in anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, coconut oil also benefits in treating cracked heels and preventing infection and bleeding.

How to make

To derive the goodness of both lemon and coconut, all you need is:

Lemon extract

Orange juice

Coconut oil

Sugar

Take 1 tablespoon of each ingredient and mix it well in a bowl. Leave a few crumbs of sugar intact, because it will act as a natural scrub. Wash your feet thoroughly with water first and wipe the residue with a towel. Next, apply the paste evenly on your cracked heels, scrubbing the area gently for three to four minutes. Rub it again with a pumice stone.

After you have completed the procedure, wash your feet again with lukewarm water and moisturize them using a gentle moisturizer.

Lemon and Vaseline blend

Another home remedy that you can try to treat your cracked heels is by mixing lemon with Vaseline petroleum jelly. Vaseline jelly is a blessing in disguise for people with dry skin as it locks in moisture after just one application, enabling faster skin regeneration.

How to make

This is a fairly easy process. All you need to do is add one tablespoon of lemon extract with a dash of petroleum jelly together. Stir it well for some time before applying the thick paste to your cracked heels. Leave it overnight and wash it off the following morning. Following this method twice a week will give you your desired results.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here