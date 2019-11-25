Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid Make Their Red Carpet Debut as Couple on American Music Awards 2019

Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid recently made their red carpet debut as a couple and their fans could not be more excited. The two time Grammy award recipient was accompanied by her ‘New Love’ to the American Music Awards and they sealed their relationship in front of the shutterbugs with a passionate kiss.

The British singer gushed to Entertainment Tonight, saying “My date is my boyfriend.” The couple seemed enamoured with one another at the annual music event and did not shy away from some PDA.

For the extravagant evening, the pop singer sported a bright pink satin gown and added a touch of bling to her attire with some diamond jewellery and an eye-catching emerald pendant. Her two-toned hair were pulled up in a high ponytail. Anwar, on the other hand, kept his look casual for the evening. He wore an Iron Maiden t-shirt with a slim-fit black blazer and a pair of black jeans.

Dua is good friends with Anwar’s model sister Gigi Hadid and the two started dating in late June this year, shortly after the former’s breakup with chef and model Isaac Carew. Now, as per a report by Daily Mail, the two are renting an apartment together in New York so that they can spend more time together.

