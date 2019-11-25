Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid Make Their Red Carpet Debut as Couple on American Music Awards 2019

Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid recently made their red carpet debut as a couple and their fans could not be more excited.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid Make Their Red Carpet Debut as Couple on American Music Awards 2019
Image courtesy: Dua Lipa/ Instagram

Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid recently made their red carpet debut as a couple and their fans could not be more excited. The two time Grammy award recipient was accompanied by her ‘New Love’ to the American Music Awards and they sealed their relationship in front of the shutterbugs with a passionate kiss.

The British singer gushed to Entertainment Tonight, saying “My date is my boyfriend.” The couple seemed enamoured with one another at the annual music event and did not shy away from some PDA.

For the extravagant evening, the pop singer sported a bright pink satin gown and added a touch of bling to her attire with some diamond jewellery and an eye-catching emerald pendant. Her two-toned hair were pulled up in a high ponytail. Anwar, on the other hand, kept his look casual for the evening. He wore an Iron Maiden t-shirt with a slim-fit black blazer and a pair of black jeans.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dua Lipa (@dualipa) on

Dua is good friends with Anwar’s model sister Gigi Hadid and the two started dating in late June this year, shortly after the former’s breakup with chef and model Isaac Carew. Now, as per a report by Daily Mail, the two are renting an apartment together in New York so that they can spend more time together.

Also read: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Almost Share a Kiss at American Music Awards 2019, Watch Here

Also read: American Music Awards 2019 Full Winners List, Taylor Swift Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram