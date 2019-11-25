Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid Make Their Red Carpet Debut as Couple on American Music Awards 2019
Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid recently made their red carpet debut as a couple and their fans could not be more excited.
Image courtesy: Dua Lipa/ Instagram
Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid recently made their red carpet debut as a couple and their fans could not be more excited. The two time Grammy award recipient was accompanied by her ‘New Love’ to the American Music Awards and they sealed their relationship in front of the shutterbugs with a passionate kiss.
The British singer gushed to Entertainment Tonight, saying “My date is my boyfriend.” The couple seemed enamoured with one another at the annual music event and did not shy away from some PDA.
For the extravagant evening, the pop singer sported a bright pink satin gown and added a touch of bling to her attire with some diamond jewellery and an eye-catching emerald pendant. Her two-toned hair were pulled up in a high ponytail. Anwar, on the other hand, kept his look casual for the evening. He wore an Iron Maiden t-shirt with a slim-fit black blazer and a pair of black jeans.
Dua is good friends with Anwar’s model sister Gigi Hadid and the two started dating in late June this year, shortly after the former’s breakup with chef and model Isaac Carew. Now, as per a report by Daily Mail, the two are renting an apartment together in New York so that they can spend more time together.
Also read: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Almost Share a Kiss at American Music Awards 2019, Watch Here
Also read: American Music Awards 2019 Full Winners List, Taylor Swift Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai's Steamy Romance in Pool Upsets Shehnaz Gill Fans
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One
- Amazon Has Some Cool Deals on The OnePlus TV: Discounts, Cashback And More
- Hackers Know Your Address And Phone Number, But OnePlus Thinks All You'll Get is Spam
- Raveena Tandon Says Shah Rukh Khan Thinks She's the 'Best-scented Heroine'