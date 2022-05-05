Dua Lipa Gives Major Workout Motivation by Acing Headstand With Ease

Apart from possessing impeccable singing talent, English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa loves to stay in shape and her physique screams fitness. Besides following a rigorous diet and intense workout, the 26-year-old swears by yoga. Giving us a glimpse of her recent weekend, the singer dropped a series of pictures and videos on her official Instagram account, wherein she can be seen clicking selfies with her friends, relishing wholesome meals, and getting all decked up for her outings. But what caught our attention was one video in which she can be seen acing a headstand with perfect ease.

While sharing the sneak peek of her lovely weekend, the Cold Heart singer took to the caption and wrote, “Weeeeeeekend!!!” Found in the fourth slide of her post, Dua flaunted her impressive yoga skills by nailing a headstand gracefully. In the video, Dua’s back is facing the camera, which only recorded her upper body. She can be seen positioning her head and forearms on the floor, hips in the air, and her feet on the ground, as she slowly takes her feet up in the air. And then using her core muscles for strength and balance, she holds the headstand position for some seconds, before bringing her feet down on the ground.

Dua sported the complete athleisure look, as she donned a black bralette and paired it with matching colour yoga tights. Well, this isn’t the first time that the singer has tried her hands on the headstand. Earlier, on March 21, the singer shared a series of pictures and videos, wherein she demonstrated the headstand in the nature. Looking at Dua’s old video it seems that two months back, headstands were a work-in-progress step for the English singer, as in the video she appears a bit shaky while demonstrating that.

While posting the series of pictures and videos, she wrote in the caption, “Severely retired”. Dua’s sartorial choice in the video are giving the complete cozy and comfy vibe, as she donned a green co-ord set that came in bralette and matching flare pants.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.