Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle to Launch Her Own Line of Women's Clothing For Charity

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is all set to bring out women's clothing line in aid of charity.

According to news published in the Daily Mail, Meghan has revealed the same in the new issue of British Vogue.

According to the news report, Meghan has persuaded British retailers Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw, along with designer friend Mischa Nonoo, to create a capsule collection of women's wear which will benefit a charity called Smart Works, which helps women back into the workplace.

Each time a piece is purchased from one of the retailers, a 'like for like' product will be donated to charity.

Reportedly, the former Suits actor wrote in British Vogue, "For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity."

Earlier Meghan had collaborated with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London, a communal kitchen that supports those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, to bring out a cookbook.

However, this is not the Duchess of Sussex's first foray into fashion. Prior to marrying Prince Harry and becoming royalty, she had her own clothing line, Reitmansm featuring vegan leather trousers.

Notably, Daily Mail revealed that a source has confirmed that the idea had been Meghan's and that the collection would be available later this year, but no further details were provided at the moment.

