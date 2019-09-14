Take the pledge to vote

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle to Revive Lifestyle Blog The Tig?

Meghan Markle's The Tig, launched in 2014, was the Duchess of Sussex's personal blog where she spoke about a range of things from food and travel to fashion, beauty, politics and other things with her fans.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 14, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle to Revive Lifestyle Blog The Tig?
File photo of Meghan Markle. (Image: Instagram)
Meghan could start blogging again! Duchess may relaunch ‘The Tig’ as business manager files to keep trademark until 2021

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle might be looking to revive her lifestyle blog, The Tig. Meghan had shut it down after she started dating Prince Harry. Now, Meghan's business manager Andrew Meyer has reportedly filed documents in the US aiming to keep the rights to the blog's name until 2021, reported The Sun.

According to the report, Meyer is said to have used a company called Frim Fram to file The Tig rights-extension documents.

Notably, Meghan Markle's The Tig, launched in 2014, was the Duchess of Sussex's personal blog where she spoke about a range of things from food and travel to fashion, beauty, politics and other things with her fans.

However, she shut it down in April 2017, taking down all the posts she had shared over the last three years, shortly before her engagement was announced to Prince Harry in November of the same year.

Speaking to The Sun, Meghan's spokesperson said that the trademark is to prevent false branding and to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her.

A source further revealed to The Sun that The Tig could play an important role because Meghan is trying to be a different type of royal -- using digital and social media to promote causes she believes in.

