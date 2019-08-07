Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s Los Angeles Home to Go on Sale

According to a report, the Duchess of Sussex owned the spacious home while she was married to producer Trevor Engelson between 2011 and 2013.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 7, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
Loading...

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had rented a colonial style residence with ex-husband Trevor Engelson in Hancock Park, Los Angeles. Now, according to Architecural Digest, the 690 square meter stylish four-bedroom home is on the market for USD 2.756 million (Rs 19.49 crore).

The Duchess of Sussex owned the spacious home while she was married to producer Trevor between 2011 and 2013, according to a TMZ report. But eventually the couple split and she moved to Toronto to star as paralegal Rachel Zane in the popular legal drama Suits.

According to a report in Express UK, the 1924 built colonial house has an open-plan format with natural hardwood flooring, a large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and the ground floor even boasts of a large and bright family room, a fireplace and high ceilings. All the four bedrooms are on the second flood and it even sports an al fresco dining spot in the garden.

Notably, there have been talks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarking on a royal tour of the United States soon, but it seems unlikely they will pay a visit to Markle's former home, according to Architectural Digest, which further reported that her mother Doria Ragland still lives nearby.

Incidentally, following their marriage, Meghan and Harry moved into their new home, Frogmore Cottage, in April, a month before Archie was born and their five-bedroom property, a gift from the Queen, is said to have needed quite a bit of renovation work, before they could move in.

