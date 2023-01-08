Dumplings To Spring Rolls; Food Menu Of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s NYE Bash

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated New Year at their Mumbai residence with their close friends and family. Several celebrities including Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Dhawan, Shaheen Bhatt and others joined them. While Alia shared glimpses from the party on social media, Chef Harsh Dixit, who cooked for the hosts and their guests showcased the delectable meals that were served at their cosy gathering.

Chef Harsh posted a number of behind-the-scenes glimpses from the party on Instagram, as well as a look at the delicious culinary dishes prepared for the guests. The video saw the chef posing for the camera with his team in what appears to be a kitchen, apart from that pictures and videos of them preparing the dishes, garnishing them, and placing them on a platter, all of which could be seen in the post. Along with the video, he wrote, “BTS from the NYE private dinner we cooked for our all-time favourites," and tagged Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harsh Dixit (@chefharsh)

In another Instagram post, Chef Harsh gave a glimpse to followers about the dishes he prepared during the bash. The first dish on the menu was ‘Char Sui purple yam pave bao’. They described the dish as “part Cantonese, part Taiwanese, with a bit of French flair, using seasonal and local purple yam from Mumbai, served on a Mexican taco serving stand!" They also served, “crab and shrimp shumai, corn curd, truffle edamame dumpling and spring rolls."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Private Chefs Club (@theprivatechefsclub)

Another team member posted photos from the party and wrote, “What a great start to the year." In the first picture, Alia and Ranbir can be seen posing with the professionals, while in the second one, the couple’s friends and actors join in for the capture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shastry ‍ (@_shastry)

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir recently welcomed their baby girl, Raha. On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in the much-awaited Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will hit the silver screens on April 28, 2023. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

