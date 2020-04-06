Duran Duran's Bassist John Taylor Tests Coronavirus Positive
John Taylor revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 three weeks ago and he has been self-quarantining as per the medical protocol.
credits - #JohnTaylor instagram
Duran Duran bassist John Taylor has announced that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is on a road to recovery.
In a Facebook post, the 59-year-old English musician revealed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 three-weeks-ago and has been self-quarantining as per medical protocol.
"Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old -- I like to think I am -- or was blessed with getting only a mild case of COVID-19, but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay. Although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover," wrote Taylor.
"I am speaking out to answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing," he added.
Musicians who also tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering include Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, Pink and Marianne Faithful.
Many of the artistes including Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger, country star Joe Diffie, jazz legends Alan Merrill , New Wave artist Cristina, jazz musicians Ellis Marsalis Jr and Wallace Roney have died of complications due to coronavirus.
