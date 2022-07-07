Durga Ashtami in July 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

According to the Hindu Vedic calendar, Vikram Samvat, Masik Durgashtami is celebrated on Ashtami tithi of Shukla Paksha every month. In Ashadha month, the festival of Durgashtami is falling on Thursday, July 07. On the auspicious day of Ashtami, Goddess Durga is worshiped and people observe a day long fast to impress the goddess. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Goddess Durga on the day of Ashtami people get rid of the problems going on in life. Maa Durga protects her devotees from troubles.

Durgashtami Vrat: Shubh Muhurta

According to Panchang, Ashtami Tithi in Ashadha month will begin at 7.48 pm on July 06 and will be in effect till 7:28 pm on July 07. As the sun is rising on July 07 in Ashtami Tithi, the fast will be kept on Thursday. The auspicious Abhijit Muhurta will be from 11:58 am to 12:54 pm on July 07.

Durgashtami Vrat: Significance

By fasting on this auspicious day every month, devotees seek Maa Durga’s blessings. It is believed that Maa Adishakti removes the sufferings of her devotees. By observing Durgashtami fast, happiness, prosperity and wealth comes in the house.

Durgashtami Vrat: Puja Vidhi

Start by waking up in the Brahma Muhurta and take a bath and wear clean clothes. Purify the place of worship by pouring Gangajal. Place the idol of Maa Durga on a red cloth and sprinkle some Gangajal on the idol. Now, light a Diya on front of Maa Durga. Offer Akshat, phool, mala, sindoor to the goddess along with fruits and sweets as prasad. Recite Durga Chalisa by lighting incense and lamps and then do the aarti Durga Arti. Prepare Satvik food at home and offer it to the Goddess.

Durgashtami Vrat: Mantra

Sarva Swarupe Sarveshe, Sarva Shakti Samanvite

Bhaye Bhyastraahi No Devi, Durge Devi Namostute Etatte vadanam saumyam lochana trayabhushitam

Paatu nah sarvabhitibhyah kaatyaayani namostute Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha

