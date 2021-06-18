Durga Ashtami in June 2021 Date: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi

The auspicious day of Durga Ashtami is falling on Friday, June 18. This is the Masik Durga Ashtami which means that the day falls on the Ashtami of Shukla Paksha every month. Those who believe in the goddess fast on the day and perform puja in order to seek Goddess Durga’s blessings. According to Hindu beliefs, the people who follow the rituals of the day along with keeping a day long fast are blessed with happiness, success, prosperity and peace.

Masik Durga Ashtami tithi:

This month the Masik Durga Ashtami tithi will start from 9:59 PM of June 17 and will go on till 8:39 PM of June 18. The fast for the day is observed by both men and women.

Masik Durga Ashtami Significance:

As per the mythological texts, it is on this day that Devi was created by the holy trinity including Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shankar. Her soul came into being on Shukla Paksha Ashtami.

There is also another important Durga Ashtami known as the Ashwin Durga Ashtami which falls during the Shardiya Navratri or Maha Navratri. It is believed that those who keep a fast on this day and pray to the Goddess with a clean heart on this day are hugely blessed by her.

Masik Durga Ashtami puja vidhi:

In some regions, as a part of the day’s celebration, some barley seeds are sown on the pious day. Then after a few days ranging between three and five they begin to sprout and become tall. They are then offered to the Goddess and are later distributed among devotees as a form of prasad.

For those who are observing a fast on the Masik Durga Ashtami tithi will need to wake up early, take bath and wear clean clothes. Then in front of an idol of the Goddess light an incense stick offer flowers and fruits, apply chandan and tika on Devi. Thereafter read or chant the mantras mentioned in the Durga Chalisa or simply read the Durga Ashtami Vrat katha. Conclude the puja by performing Durga Maa Aarti. Make sure you do not consume alcohol or tobacco throughout the day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here