Durga Puja 2020: Here are Important Dates and Rituals of the Holy Festival

Durga Puja is one of the grandest festivals celebrated in the country. The beautiful pandals are placed with grand idols of Goddess Durga during the festival. The most awaited festival of the Hindu community is about to start on October 22 and will last till October 26.

This festival is a celebration of Goddess Durga’s victory over defeating the demon, Mahishasura. It is usually a 10-day long festival but the last five days are considered to be the most significant ones. The idols of Goddess Saraswathi, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Karthik are also worshipped in the festival.

Though, there might be a difference in celebrating the festival this year as per the prevailing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the days of the rituals are given as per the Bengali calendar.

To celebrate the festival, the pandals in West Bengal have already been decorated to welcome the shakti as Goddess Durga. Mahalaya, the beginning of the Devi Paksha and end of the Pitru Paksha took place on September 17 this year. It is believed that Goddess Durga comes to the earth on the day of Mahalaya. While Durga Puja begins on October 22. Normally, Durga Puja starts six days after Mahalaya but this year it is different due to the lunar month of having two moons.

First Day ‘Mahalaya’ – October 17, Thursday

Fifth Day ‘Panchami’ – October 21, Wednesday

Rituals

-- Bilva Nimantran

-- Kalparambha

-- Akal Bodhon

-- Amantran

-- Adhivas

Sixth Day ‘Shashthi’ – October 22, Thursday

Rituals

-- Navpatrika Puja

-- Kolabou Puja

Seventh Day ‘Saptami’ – October 23, Friday

Eight Day ‘Ashtami’ – October 24, Saturday (Most Significant)

Rituals

-- Durga Ashtami

-- Kumari Puja

-- Sandhi Puja

-- Maha Navami

Ninth Day ‘Navami’ – October 25, Sunday

Rituals

-- Bengal Maha Navami

-- Durga Balidan

-- Navami Homa

-- Vijayadashami

Tenth Day ‘Dashami’ – October 26, Monday

Rituals

-- Durga Visarjan

-- Bengal Vijayadashami

-- Sindoor Utsav

The last day of the festival or Dusshera falls on October 26 this year.