Durga Puja 2020: Here are Important Dates and Rituals of the Holy Festival
For the worshippers of goddess Durga, we have listed all the significant dates and rituals corresponding to the holy festival of Durga Puja.
- Last Updated: October 21, 2020, 10:06 IST
Durga Puja is one of the grandest festivals celebrated in the country. The beautiful pandals are placed with grand idols of Goddess Durga during the festival. The most awaited festival of the Hindu community is about to start on October 22 and will last till October 26.
This festival is a celebration of Goddess Durga’s victory over defeating the demon, Mahishasura. It is usually a 10-day long festival but the last five days are considered to be the most significant ones. The idols of Goddess Saraswathi, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Karthik are also worshipped in the festival.
Though, there might be a difference in celebrating the festival this year as per the prevailing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the days of the rituals are given as per the Bengali calendar.
To celebrate the festival, the pandals in West Bengal have already been decorated to welcome the shakti as Goddess Durga. Mahalaya, the beginning of the Devi Paksha and end of the Pitru Paksha took place on September 17 this year. It is believed that Goddess Durga comes to the earth on the day of Mahalaya. While Durga Puja begins on October 22. Normally, Durga Puja starts six days after Mahalaya but this year it is different due to the lunar month of having two moons.
First Day ‘Mahalaya’ – October 17, Thursday
Fifth Day ‘Panchami’ – October 21, Wednesday
Rituals
-- Bilva Nimantran
-- Kalparambha
-- Akal Bodhon
-- Amantran
-- Adhivas
Sixth Day ‘Shashthi’ – October 22, Thursday
Rituals
-- Navpatrika Puja
-- Kolabou Puja
Seventh Day ‘Saptami’ – October 23, Friday
Eight Day ‘Ashtami’ – October 24, Saturday (Most Significant)
Rituals
-- Durga Ashtami
-- Kumari Puja
-- Sandhi Puja
-- Maha Navami
Ninth Day ‘Navami’ – October 25, Sunday
Rituals
-- Bengal Maha Navami
-- Durga Balidan
-- Navami Homa
-- Vijayadashami
Tenth Day ‘Dashami’ – October 26, Monday
Rituals
-- Durga Visarjan
-- Bengal Vijayadashami
-- Sindoor Utsav
The last day of the festival or Dusshera falls on October 26 this year.