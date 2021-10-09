Durga Puja 2021: 6 Must-visit Pandals in Mumbai

Durga Puja or Durgotsav is a huge festival not only in Kolkata but also in Mumbai. It is celebrated with great pomp and show amid people of Mumbai.

If you are eager to get the taste of the gala festival in Mumbai, then there are some truly amazing places that you can make a note of, to visit this year.

Ahead of the grand celebration of Durga Puja 2021, take a look at the 6 top, must-visit pandals in Mumbai:

Lokhandwala Durgotsav, Andheri

This is considered as one of the most happening puja pandals that is sponsored by Lokhandwala Puja Committee in Andheri West. Its president is Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Right from authentic food to gorgeous decor to entertaining cultural programs, you get to soak in the flavour of Bengal. The authenticity becomes the heart of the festival in this puja pandal.

Ramkrishna Mission Durgotsav, Khar

One of the most iconic pandals to be witnessed in Mumbai would be this puja pandal. With such great devotion the rituals are conducted here, that one will get transported back to Bengal. It is a very calm and beautiful venue to visit during Durga puja.

Powai Sarvajanin Durgotsav, Powai

Visit this pandal to get enthralled in the grandeur of Durga puja. Conducted by the Powai Bengali Welfare Association here the week-long Hiranandani Durga Puja is celebrated with great joy and devotion. The chief attraction is the Durga idol which is adorned with gorgeous jewellery. Also, do visit to relish the Mishti doi and fish fry near the pandal.

Chembur Durgotsav, Chembur

Since 1954, Chembur Durga Puja Association has been conducting puja. It’s a huge tourist attraction with over 1.5 lakh people visiting every year.

Tulip Star Durgotsav, Juhu

If you are in the mood for some celebrity spotting then this pandal should feature on top of your pandal list. Organized by the North Bombay Durga Puja Charitable Trust, Tulip is patronized by many celebrities such as Rani Mukherji, and Kajol. It also serves elaborate ‘bhog’ during the festival.

Bengali Club’s Durgotsav, Shivaji Park, Dadar

A perfect puja pandal to drop by would be this Shivaji park pandal. It’s a favourite spot to hang out for many youngsters as well as elderly folks as this location celebrates Durga puja in a grand scale. You can binge on food to your heart’s content and also shop.

