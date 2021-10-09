Durga Puja 2021: 6 Popular Pandals to Visit in Delhi

Durga Puja is one of the Indian festivals to be celebrated with huge pomp and show. Though it is the festival that originates from Bengal, it is widely celebrated all across the country amid Bengali communities. Delhi being one of the hubs of a great chunk of Bengali population, gets to witness the Bengali societies celebrating the last 5 days of Navratri with great enthusiasm.

Ahead of Durga Puja 2021, here are 6 pandals that you ought to add to your list of pandal visits this year:

CR Park

Kickstart your pandal hopping with the Durga Puja pandals in this CR Park location. It is one of the very popular parts of Delhi that sees a variety of unique pandals, food stalls, and fairs during puja. Chittaranjan Das Park, also known as the mini Kolkata of Delhi turns into a carnival that must not be missed.

New Delhi Kali Bari

This is one of oldest places that will give you the exact feeling of traditional Durga Puja. Also called as Dakshin Delhi Kali Bari, this Kali Bari is known for having Durga idol in “Daker Saaj”.

Durgotsav, GK II

It is a lovely location that is known to be famous for its beautiful decor and food with organic items and olive oil.

So, if you are looking to visit a posh location this puja, and enjoy a diet friendly bhog, then this is the best spot for you.

Matri Mandir, Safdurjung Enclave

One of the favourite spots for pandal hoppers would be this ancient style puja pandal. Known for its calm, serene ambience, Matri Mandir must make it to your list of pandal visits.

Minto Road, Rajiv Chawk

Celebrated since 1940, this puja pandal is a great place to offer ‘pushpanjali’ and soak in the traditional vibe of Durga puja with ‘dhunuchi nach’, ‘music’ and food.

Kashmiri Gate

Visit this spectacular puja pandal and get mesmerized by the grandeur. It started in 1910 and now called as Delhi Durga Puja Samiti. It hosts magnificent pandals and the Goddess is decked in gold and silver.

