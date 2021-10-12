One of the most eagerly awaited, joyous and grandest festivals to be celebrated in Kolkata, Durga Puja is almost round the corner. This year from October 11 to October 15, Kolkata will witness the unparalleled zeal and enthusiasm that abounds in the city during this festive season. Such is the excitement that weeks ahead of the goddess’s arrival, people start to plan what to wear, what to eat, and which pandal to visit.

As the city decks up to welcome Ma Durga, we bring to you a list of 7 top, must-visit pandals in Kolkata:

Deshapriya Park Durga Puja Pandal

This pandal must be included in your list because Deshapriya park puja every year is in the news for its grand, unique themes. Its 88-feet Durga idol went on to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records by being the largest idol in the world in 2015.

Bosepukur Sitala Mandir

Winner of multiple awards every year, this pandal surpasses its grand scale of decor, lighting, theme and sets a new bar of creativity with each passing year.

Ballygunge Cultural Association

One of the most popular pandals to spot Tollywood celebrities, this location is a South Kolkata favourite. It follows a traditional format of Durga puja and will celebrate its 71st year of puja celebration.

Kumartuli Durga Puja

This is one of the most popular pandals in North Kolkata. It is a huge crowd puller. Kumartuli is the place which is known to be the hub of idol-makers.

Santosh Mitra Square

Popular for its unique pandal themes for the past 86 years, this place is a terrific attraction for the pandal hoppers. Last year it was a Badrinath temple themed pandal and had a 12-foot tall Durga idol.

Tridhara Sammilani Puja Pandal

Started in 1947, this is yet another popular Durga puja pandal that witnesses massive euphoria surrounding its pandal theme and idol every year.

Badamtala Ashar Sangha Puja Pandal

A pandal that you must not miss is this 75-year old Puja. It won a creative excellence award by Asian Paints in 2010; and continues to mesmerize visitors with its magnificent decor.

