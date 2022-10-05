Durga Puja 2022: History and Significance of 10 Weapons of the Maa Durga

DURGA PUJA 2022: One of the grandest festivals of the country, Durga Puja is being celebrated across the country. Predominantly celebrated in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, and Bihar, it happens to be one of the biggest festivals for Bengalis. The festival celebrates Goddess Durga’s triumph over Asura. After defeating the demon in the cosmic world, it is believed that the Goddess visits Earth with her family.

IN PICS | Happy Durga Puja 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status to Share

Durga Puja is also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava. Though it’s a 10-day festival, the last five days are considered to be the significant ones. Other than Goddess Durga, deities of Saraswati, Lakshmi, Ganesha, and Karthik are also worshipped.

Beautiful pandals are set up, and installed the well-crafted idols while cultural performances and various rituals take places in every corner of the country. During this Bengali festival, it is a tradition to buy new clothes and gifts for the near and dear ones. Food is a pertinent feature of Durga Pujo without which, the essence of the festival is incomplete.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2022: 5 Lip-Smacking Bengali Cuisines You Must Try

Durga Puja is celebrated for days varying from 6 to 10 days in different parts of the country. The festival is also celebrated as Navratri (nine nights) in most of Northern India.

DURGA PUJA 2022 DATES

Maha Shashsti: October 1 Maha Saptami: October 2 Maha Ashtami: October 3 Maha Navami: October 4 Maha Dashmi: October 5

THE SYMBOLS AND MEANINGS OF GODDESS DURGA WEAPONS

Goddess Durga is known to be the most powerful deity as she has been bestowed with united powers of many Gods to eliminate all the demons on earth. The ten arms of the Goddess signify the protection of her devotees from all directions, which are the eight corners and from the sky and the earth. In fact, the great powers of the goddess are depicted with her ten hands holding different weapons of various significance. The symbols and meanings of the weapons are as follows:

Trishul (Trident)

The Trishul, which is gifted by Lord Shiva, has three sharp edges that symbolise the three qualities – Tanmas (serenity, inactivity and lethargic tendency), satva (salvation, positivity and purity) and rajas (peace, hyperactivity and desires). The balance of all three qualities must be perfect in order to attain peace and salvation. When the trident pierces the demons to death, the compassion of Mother Durga will perceive all the qualities to defeat and emerge as victorious. Conch

The sound of the conch shell symbolizes the purest and sacred sound called ‘Om’ from which the entire creation of the universe emerged. It was gifted by Lord Varuna. Sudarshan Chakra or Discuss

The Chakra is a gift from Lord Vishnu which symbolises that the world is controlled by Durga, who is the centre of the creation and the universe revolves around her. It also symbolises righteousness or dharma as it spins on the index finger of the goddess. This weapon is used to destroy all evil and protect the righteous ones. Lotus

The lotus is the symbol of Lord Brahma which represents wisdom. The half bloom lotus also symbolises the awakening of spiritual consciousness in the minds even in the darkest times as also the lotus grows in the mud. Bow and Arrow

The bow and arrow are gifted by Lord Vayu and Lord Surya which symbolise energies. The bow represents potential energy whereas the arrow stands for kinetic energy. It also symbolises that Goddess Durga is the one that controls all the source of energy in the universe. Thunderbolt

Lord Indra’s gift symbolises firmness of spirit, determination, and supreme power. Goddess Durga empowers her devotee with unshaken confidence and will. Sword

The Sword gifted by Lord Ganesh symbolises knowledge and intellect. It represents the sharpness of intellect and the shining power of the sword represents knowledge. Spear

The spear symbolizes auspiciousness which is gifted by Lord Agni. It also represents pure, fiery power. This symbolises the quality possessed to know the difference between what is wrong and what is right and to act accordingly. Axe

Goddess Durga received an axe and an armour from Lord Vishwakarma which signifies no fear of consequences when fighting evil. Snake

The snake of Lord Shiva symbolises consciousness and masculine energy. It also represents the change from the lower state of consciousness to the higher state with an urge to experience new things.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here