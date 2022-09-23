Durga Puja 2022: Know The Para And Barir Durga Puja Celebrated in Bengal

Be it the colourful festival of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated in Maharashtra or Diwali in Delhi, everyone eagerly waits for the festivals throughout the year. All want to enjoy the festivals with happiness with their family and friends.

Similarly, if you ever go to Kolkata during Durga Puja, you will be able to find the exact reason why it is called the City of Joy.

The five-day-long celebration holds the hearts of every person in the city, irrespective of age, caste, class, or gender. The entire state of West Bengal gathers to welcome Maa Durga with open arms and incomparable feelings.

From Sovabazar Rajbari and Bagbazar Sarbojanin in north Kolkata to Naktala and Behala pandals in the south, the streets of Kolkata are lit up with lights and devotees.

However, apart from fun and celebration, there come traditions. Not only religious rituals but Durga Puja in Kolkata also has trademark features that make it different. As few people hardly know that two types of Durga Puja are celebrated across Kolkata. One is called Parar Durga Puja and the other is called Barir Durga Puja. Today we are going to share with you the significance of both the pujas.

Parar Durga Puja: Durga Puja doesn’t just mean pandals. There are two types of Durga Puja celebrated in Kolkata. The para puja is the local puja, which is the locality around you. Para Puja is usually held in a community hall or para clubs. It is organised grandly. Big bamboo pandals start being built several months in advance. Colourful lights, decorations, unique designs, and many others are also theme-based. A huge statue of Mother Durga is installed at these places. People from far and near come to see the grand event of Para Durga Puja and seek the blessings of Maa Durga.

Barir Durga Puja: Barir Puja means to worship maa Durga in the house. This puja gives a homely vibe and brings people close to their roots with the essence of homecoming. Such pujas take place in old houses in north Kolkata or wealthy affluent or ancestral homes in south Kolkata.

