Dussehra 2020 Bhajan Playlist: Some Special Devotional Songs to Celebrate the Festival

Rama Navmi celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of God Vishnu. On this day, devotees recite and listen to Rama Katha or stories about Lord Ram’s valour and morality, for which he is known as “Maryada Purushottama”. Vijayadashami or Dussehra marks the end of Navratri every year. It symbolises the victory of good over evil. While in south, east and north-eastern parts of India, the day celebrates goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, in north, west, and central India, devotees remember god Rama's victory over demon king Ravan.

This year, Ram Navami and Dussehra are being celebrated amid restrictions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and many people are going to celebrate the festival at home. But no virus can diminish the commitment of devotees. Hence, we bring you a special playlist of devotional songs to celebrate the festival.

Ram Navami – Dussehra bhajan playlist:

Thumak Chalat Ram Chandra – Lata Mangeshkar

Jai Raghunandan Jai Siyaram – Hariharan

Payo Ji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo – Lata Mangeshkar

Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram – Ashit Desai

Shree Ramachandra Kripalu Bhajamana – Anuradha Paudwal

Bhay Prakat Kripala – Jagjit Singh

Bollywood Film Songs to suit the occasion of Ram Navami – Dussehra:

Many of the devotional songs dedicated to Lord Ram have featured in Bollywood movies through decades. Here are some of the popular ones:

Pal Pal Hai Bhari

Film: Swades, Singer: Madhusree, Vijay Prakash, Ashutosh Gowariker, Music: A. R. Rahman, Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari

Film: Geet Gaata Chal, Singer: Jaspal Singh, Music and Lyrics: Ravindra Jain

Duniya Mein Hai Tera Bada Naam

Film: Lofer, Singer: Mahendra Kapoor, Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se

Film: Gopi, Singer: Mahendra Kapoor, Music: Anandji-Kalyanji, Lyrics: Rajendra Krishna

Ram Ji Ki Nikli Sawari

Film: Sargam, Singer: Mohammad Rafi, Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Make sure to ward off coronavirus as you gear up for the festive time.