Dussehra 2020: Here are Some Style Tips for the Festive Occasion
saree pic
Festive occasions are all the more reason to dress up nicely and flaunt your style. Here are some handy tips for Dusshera 2020.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: October 24, 2020, 7:32 IST
The festive season is on and so are the online shopping sales. That means only one thing, you can finally buy the fashionable looks and show off your style even if it is just on Instagram, thanks to coronavirus.
Sunday, October 25, marks the auspicious occasion of Vijay Dashmi for the Hindus which signifies the victory of good over evil. It is the day when King Ravana of Lanka was killed by God Ram. Huge effigies of Ravana are burnt, marking the evil’s demise. Dussehra is celebrated as Vijayadashami is South India and people consider this day as sacred and auspicious to start any new job or new work.
It is an exciting day, full of celebrations and festivities and you would want to look your best in the traditional outfits or you can also get creative and go for some fusion fashion. Here are our few suggestions for the fashion tips:
Kurtas
From floral prints to chikankari kurtas, there are myriad options for you to choose from. When it comes to fusion fashion, you can pair up traditional kurtas with ripped jeans or the loose jeans trending these days.
Designer Face Masks
Since the pandemic has put some restrictions on large gatherings and most of the events have shifted to the virtual world, you might want to think out of the box and match your face mask with your outfit. After all, we all have a responsibility to kill the evil that this pandemic is.
Sarees
If it is traditional, it has to have a saree. You can go for the minimal sophisticated look of an Organza saree or go bold and beautiful with a loud bright silk saree to celebrate the occasion.
Silk Dupattas
Pairing a simple kurta with a bold and bright silk dupatta can completely renew your look and will leave that lasting impression among your family and friends. From embroidered dupattas like Phulkari to Bandhani prints, the choices are galore.
Traditional Jewellery
Complement your festive look with some statement jewellery, like jhumkas, or oxidised silver necklace.
Make sure to ward off coronavirus while celebrating Dusshera.