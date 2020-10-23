Dussehra 2020: How to Celebrate the Festival Safely at Home Amid Covid-19 Crisis

This year, Dussehra is being celebrated on Sunday, October 25. The festival marks the killing of the demon Ravana and his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakarna by Lord Rama. Under normal circumstances, the day’s celebration would have been marked by burning effigies of the three demons. A huge gathering of people would have happened at an open space where the age-old ritual would have been followed.

However, this year things will be entirely different due to the scare of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The government has prohibited large gatherings and people have been advised to stay home for their own safety and for others as well.

Even though this is perhaps the first time that such a thing is happening, it does not mean that one has to kill the spirit of the festival. One can also make the day special while being at home as well.

Here are a few things that you can do to make Dussehra 2020 special:

1. Dress up for the occasion

This is the day when you should not shy away from pulling out your favourite Indian attire from your wardrobe. Wear a beautiful outfit and dress up as you would if you had to go out. This will help you in keeping the festive spirit intact.

2. Organise zoom call with family and friends

Festivals are all about friends and family. Since this year it is not possible to meet them physically, organise a virtual meeting. To get the festive vibe right, you can even put an apt virtual background.

3. Prepare delicacies as usual

A very important aspect of any Indian festival is the food. Therefore, in order to make sure that the spirit and the vibe of the festival are intact, make the food that you would anyway make for Dussehra.

4. Send messages for the occasion on social media

You can send Dussehra 2020 themed stickers and GIFs to your near and dear ones. There is a huge variety of media that you can send.

5. Dussehra-themed movies

Festivals are a great occasion to spend some quality time with family. This year since you cannot go to the Dussehra fair, make sure that you watch a film based on or around the festival with your family. This will make your day bright and will also keep the festive vibe intact.