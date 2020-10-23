Dussehra 2020: Take Up These Easy To Do Home Decor Ideas This Year

The festivities for Dussehra 2020 are in full swing, even though the novel coronavirus has affected the festivities which would be conducted on a large scale, people are celebrating it wholeheartedly. The Navratri celebrations, which also kick start the festive season in India, is also the time when many households start decorating their homes, preparing sweets and other savoury delicacies.

Home decor is not all about expensive renovation or just a new coat of paint for the interiors and exterior of your home, but even a simple and thoughtfully done-up will add elegance and charm to the festive spirit.

Here are some decor ideas to spruce up your homes and add a festive touch this Dussehra:

• Clean the clutter

Importance to cleanliness is a paramount to any festival, especially during Dussehra as the Goddess Durga is welcomed home. The first step is to thoroughly clean your house and discard anything that is not of any use or need. A clean house is a pleasant sight and attracts the Goddess’ blessings.

• Decorate the main entrance

As the main entrance of your house provides the first impression, this area should be a vibrant and welcoming sight. The door can be decorated with auspicious religious symbols like a ‘Shub labh’ ‘Om’ or a ‘Swastika’. Readymade accessories such as fancy and colourful torans made from beads, cloth material and even papier mache can be used. Apart from these, decorating the homes’ entrance by hanging flowers on the doors is considered auspicious and is believed to bring good luck and harmony.

• Colourful Rangolis

Colourful or monochrome rangolis are an integral part of Indian culture. Most of them are made using rice flour, colour powders, sand, flowers and petals. The art form traces its roots to traditional customs and have been passed on from generations. Rangoli at the entrance can range from an elaborate geometric pattern to a simple design. Whichever may be the case, they do add a welcoming splendour.

• Decorate with diyas and candles

Earthen diyas are widely available in many designs, shapes and colours. Colourful diyas look elegant and add a touch of colour with their bright spots, they can be even paired with floral designs. Even plain or scented floating candles can be used in a vessel with water and can be placed in the living room to give a personal touch.

• Temple or prayer area

The temple or prayer area in the house can be embellished with floral garlands and other readymade accessories such as symbolic torans and decorative beads. Attractive puja thali is available with intricate hand-painting along with a wooden board or other low weight metal platters.

Even though these can be mixed and matched according to availability and budget restraints, one prefers an eco-friendly decor theme. They can opt for potpourri products like fresh or dried colourful flowers. Arranging strings of colourful LED lights at the entrance, living room and the temple area can add to the festive look.