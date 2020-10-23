Dussehra 2020: These 5 Homemade Sweets Will Add Fun to Your Festive Fervour

The festivities for Dussehra 2020 is in full swing, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the festive spirit. The nine auspicious days of Navratri started on October 17 and the pooja is being performed with all the rituals and traditions. This year, people will not be able to go outside and enjoy the festival like before, thus we have stocked up on some Dussehra sweets that can be prepared at home with ease and can be enjoyed with family.

No Indian festival is complete without a platter of sweets and dishes. In India, sweets are believed to bring good luck and auspiciousness. Here are some of the sweet dishes that can be prepared at home:

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun is one of those sweet dishes which is loved by almost every Indian. These scarlet-coloured sweet balls can be prepared easily at home. It is made up of all-purpose flour, soda powder, ghee, milk, and sugar. Some people also add rose water to add flavour to the dish.

Besan Barfi

This is a typical Indian dish that is prepared on almost every occasion. These Besan Barfis are prepared with besan, ghee, sugar and garnished with dry fruits. The way the besan melts in the mouth leaving the crunchy nuts, it tastes heaven right away.

Moong Dal Halwa

Moong Dal Halwa is a typical North-Indian delicacy that is made during festivals. Moong dal or split green gram paste is sautéed in ghee on low heat till it turns in a beautiful golden brown. It is rich with tons of dry fruits and can be prepared at ease.

Kheer Khas Khas

Kheer is loved by all and it is not only prepared during festivals but also on any normal day. It has different variants and almost all the variants are loved by people. One such variant is Kheer Khas Khas, the rice kheer flavoured with rose water and nuts. One can try this at home during Navratri.

Nariyal ki Barfi

A sweet treat made with fresh desiccated coconut or khoya and condensed milk. This soft, juicy dish that’s perfectly rich and moist is sweetened with condensed milk. It is one of the easiest sweet to make.