Dussehra 2020: These Men's Festive Fashion Tips Are Not Only Stylish But Are Easy Too

The festival season has now officially started, and the main USP of Indian festivals is the attire and the food. This week, the festival of Dussehra is falling on Sunday. While it is true that one will not be able to socialise as much as they would under normal circumstances, this does not imply that one should not dress up.

Despite the fact that one should stay at home and not roam outside as usual, putting up a festive wear in never a bad choice, especially when you connect to people virtually.

When it comes to dressing up for an occasion, the popular belief is that women dress up more elaborately in comparison to men. However, this is not true, as men too can dress up in different types of attires and can wear a variety of accessories to look their best on the occasion.

Here is a look at some of the easy fashion tips for men:

1. Wear dhoti instead of the usual pyjama under the kurta: A dhoti not only adds a more dressy look but is also less commonly worn. This will add to the extra festive vibe in your entire get-up. While you are wearing a dhoti, ensure you are wearing a coloured or a embroidered kurta instead of a plain white one.

2. Team up the outfit with a colourful half jacket: This is an accessory that can bring any boring outfit to life. The biggest benefit of a half jacket is that even if you wear it over your usual office wear, it will add a festive look to it. If you add a pocket square to this, you are all set to be the star of the party.

3. Wear watch and bracelets: Never underestimate the kind of enhancement a watch or a bracelet can add. A good metal strap watch is not only a useful gadget but is also perhaps the safest accessory to pair your outfit with. If you are fond of and are comfortable in wearing bracelets, you should undoubtedly wear them with your outfits.