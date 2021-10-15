Dussehra 2021: Amp Up Your Festive Look This Vijayadashami Like a Bollywood Celebrity; See Photos

Indian festivals are all about style, pomp and show. It’s that time of year again when we all prepare to rejoice and enjoy the holidays. With the festivities are in full swing, all we can think about is food and fashion. With so many events to attend, we either forget to buy clothing or just run out of them in the thick of the excitement.

With Dussehra here and Diwali just around the corner, we thought we’d assist out all the lazy bees who are finding it tough to choose their special outfit. Here are some simple style inspirations for Dussehra. Try them out and you’ll thank us later!

Sharara adding glam look with traditional touch

Shararas are big in this year. These sharara dress patterns have now become the most essential and prominent addition to the Indian traditional ensemble worn during a festival. Sharara gives you the best of both worlds. We are sure no style can combine the modern and traditional as beautifully as the sharara does. The style will definitely make you feel like a princess.

Classic Anarkali never goes out of style

Anarkali are synonyms with elegance and grace. This classic piece of clothing is always in trend and never goes wrong for any occasion. However, if you don’t want to opt for just a simple Anarkali suit, you can amp up your game by adding different elements to your ensemble. While an embroidered shrug will give it that oomph, you can try pairing it up with a denim jacket for a rough and edgy look.

When in doubt, drape a saree

There are a plethora of ways you can drape your saree. One of the most versatile outfits in the wardrobe, the saree is always available, no matter what. It never goes out of vogue. Wearing a saree with a pair of denim or pants, a blazer or accessorising it with a statement belt might help it seem more contemporary. You can even pair it up with a crop top or a basic shirt as a blouse for a more casual appearance.

Up your fashion game with oxidized

Festivals are also the time when people take the heavy jewellery out of their lockers and wear it with pride. However, this genuine antic jewellery has its own fan following, with more and more jewellery fans falling head over heels for its styles.

There is no restriction on what outfit to wear it with. They go nicely with nearly every attire, from western to Indo-western to traditional. If your event is during the day, opt for long earrings and a plethora of bangles rather than a necklace for a more balanced look. If you want to wear a statement necklace, pair it with solitaires or studs.

