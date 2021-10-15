The tenth day of the Navratri celebration is Dussehra or Vijayadashmi. It essentially represents the triumph of virtue over evil. Lord Ram had slain Raavan on the same day. People traditionally burn effigies of Ravana on the day of Dussehra as a sign of victory over all evil. Bollywood, too, joins in the fun by utilising the occasion to symbolise the end of evil in the film. Here is a list of songs in which the festival was brilliantly represented in films.

Prem Leela- (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo)

With the film’s first song Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sooraj Barjatya evoked a Navratri mood. The song ‘Prem Leela’ is all about the Dussehra festival. It brilliantly depicted Lord Ram and Goddess Sita’s relationship.

https://youtu.be/GGurh7jqS0w

Tatad Tatad/ Ram Ji Ki Chal- (Goliyon ki Rasleela…Ram Leela)

The climax of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Goliyon Ki Rasleela…Ram Leela, is set on the tenth day of Navratri, which is Dussehra. Ram Ji Ki Chal is a cheery song that is filled with enthusiasm and is an apt choice to celebrate the Dussehra with style.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIooFGRBZJY

Nagada Sang Dhol- (Goliyon ki Rasleela…Ram Leela)

Another wonderfully catchy song from the movie. Deepika’s Garba steals the show in this song, and the mood she creates is amazing. The masterpieces of Sanjay Leela Bhansali instantly transport you to a festive mood, whether you’re out playing Garba or sitting at home.

https://youtu.be/vK5E_aeBGYA

Hua Shankhnaad- (Dussehra)

The song, sung by Kailash Kher, is yet another gem filled with Dussehra vibe. Though the narrative of this film is not based on Dussehra, this song brilliantly captures the spirit of the celebration. This track is a narration of how Lord Rama diminished Ravana’s ego and put an end to evil.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjvl5Zog3oQ

Pal Pal Hai Bhari- (Swades)

A lovely song with Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. It was a scenario from the Ramayana being acted out in Shah Rukh’s village.

https://youtu.be/dRWr8OsVyjA

The lyrics for this wonderful song were penned by Javed Akhtar, while the music was composed by AR Rahman.

