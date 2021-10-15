Dussehra 2021: From Ra.One to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Most Iconic Festival Moments from Bollywood Movies; Watch Videos

Like real life, festivals and celebrations are a key part of Bollywood films as well. With the grand festive season just around the corner, it will unfair to not talk about this blend. Bollywood films are largely plotted around the underlying theme of good’s victory over evil which is exactly what Dussehra symbolises. So, Bollywood filmmakers have often incorporated the festival in their storytelling and used it as important backdrops. As we celebrate Dussehra today, we look back at some of the prominent films that have used Dussehra celebrations-

Swades

Dussehra celebration in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades finds its place in the song Pal Pal hai Bhaari. The song shows actress Gayatri dressing up as Sita and enacting the scene from Ashok Vatika along with Raavan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRWr8OsVyjA&feature=emb_title

Kalank

One of the recent films to feature Dussehra was Abhishek Verman’s multi-starrer Kalank. The sequence where Alia Bhatt’s character Roop meets Zafar played by Varun Dhawan for the time features a backdrop of Raavan effigy burning.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ntC3sO-VeJY

Marjaavaan

The climax sequence featuring the final faceoff between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh folds out during the Dussehra celebration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7TbPUOn1hc&t=1s

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

In the song Tu Chahiye from this 2015 blockbuster, Salman Khan and the film’s female lead Kareena Kapoor Khan are seen prepping for Ramleela and Raavan Dahan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuvla6ABKbs

Ra.One

Director Anubhav Sinha’s Ra.One was a modern-day retelling of Ramayana but with a sci-fi twist. So, when the film’s antagonist Arjun Rampal aka Ra.One makes entry to real-life from a video game, he is shown walking in the backdrop of burning Raavan effigy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBud7byobX0

Delhi 6

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi 6 revolved around Delhi Chandani’s Chowk and one of the recurring themes of the movie was Ramlila and Dussehra. The film highlighted the importance of identifying the fear, the good and the evil that resides within human beings. In one of the scenes, the characters are seen watching a theatrical depiction of Ramlila.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rahLN2TUAqc

Prem Granth

The climax scene of Madhuri Dixit’s Prem Granth shows her character Kajri taking revenge from one of her wrongdoers Roop Sahai played by Govind Namdev by tying him to a Raavan effigy. Kajri sets him on fire along with the effigy symbolising goods victory over evil.

