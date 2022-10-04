Dussehra 2022: 5 Unique Ways in Which Various States Celebrate Victory Of Good Over Evil on Vijayadashmi

VIJAYADASHMI 2022: A majority of festivals celebrated across India mark the victory of good over evil. Dussehra or Vijayadashmi, which falls on the tenth day of Navratri, celebrates Lord Rama’s victory over asura king Ravana as well as the triumph of Goddess Durga over Mahishasur.

To commemorate Dusshera, sky-high effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana, and Meghnada are burnt. The people of West Bengal celebrate Durga Puja to mark Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasur. Legends may vary but the Vijayadashmi celebration remains the ‘triumph of good over evil.’ This year Dussehra falls on Wednesday, October 5.

Let us take you through 5 places in India that celebrate Dussehra or Vijayadashmi with great pomp and fervor, in the most diverse ways:

West Bengal

When you think of any celebration related to Maa Durga, West Bengal is the first place that comes to mind. On this day, the six-day-long festivities come to an end, and the Durga idols are carried to the river or ocean, where the devotees bid farewell to the Goddess. During Durga Puja, huge pandals are constructed where people offer prayers, perform the traditional dance known as dhunuchi, and enjoy scrumptious bhojs.

Kullu

Dussehra is one of the most-sought celebrations in India, especially in Kullu. However, the city celebrates the day in its own way. Instead of burning the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana, and Meghnada, the locals perform Lanka-Dahan, in which they burn a consortium of dry leaves and twigs.

In the rest of the country, Dussehra marks the end of Navratri celebrations, but on the contrary, in Kullu the festivities begin with Dussehra celebrations. The dance performed on the beats of dhadaks and notes of Narsingha trumpets still remains one of the biggest attractions of Kullu Dussehra celebration.

Varanasi

Ram Lila is organised across the country but the one in Varanasi is all time favourite of the devotees. Thousands of viewers watch the Ram Lila every year. Special sets of Ayodhya, Lanka, and Ashok Vatika are constructed for the occasion and the characters enact Ramayana in the most unique way.

Mysore

For over 400 years, the Mysore Dasara is being celebrated with great pomp and show. Mysuru got its name from Mahishasura, the demon who was killed by Goddess Chamundeshwari on the tenth day of the Navratri Festival, that is, Vijayadashmi. Mysore Dasara is popular among devotees and tourists for the marvelously lit Mysore Palace, elephant ride, military parades and various cultural shows.

Karnataka

In the middle of the peaceful surroundings of Coorg, Dasara is celebrated on a grand scale in Karnataka’S Madikeri. The grand festival has a long and captivating history that talks about the supremacy of Haaleri Kings. Dasara is celebrated in the form of a vibrant carnival-like festival, which is also known as the Mariamma festival, In the carnival, people also perform folk dances dedicated to Draupadi. It is one of the most unique Dussehra celebrations.

