Dussehra 2022: Four Things To Do This Vijayadashami

The festival of Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. This year, the festival of Dussehra falls on Wednesday, October 5 and 6 auspicious yogas are being formed on this day.

Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, Head of the Astrology Department of Shri Kallaji Vedic University, says that this time Chhatra Yoga is being formed on Dussehra. Chhatra Yoga forms due to the combination of Shravan Nakshatra on the day of Dussehra, apart from this very auspicious yogas like Sukarma Yoga, Dhriti Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Hans Yoga, and Shasha Yoga are being formed.

Dussehra 2022 Shubh Yog:

Ravi Yoga: 06.30 am to 09.15 am

Sukarma Yoga: 04 October from 11.23 am to 05 October 08.21 am

Dhriti Yoga: From 08.21 am on the morning of Dussehra till 05.18 am the next day

Dussehra 2022 Rahukaal

On the day of Dussehra, Rahukaal is from noon to 01:30 PM. Worshipping is prohibited during this time.

As per astrology, the day of Dussehra is considered one of the three and a half Abuja Muhurta, so the whole day is auspicious.

On October 05, Sun, Mercury, and Venus are making a conjunction in Virgo in the ascendant. In Pisces, the planet Jupiter is present in the sign of self, while in Capricorn, the planet Saturn is situated in the sign of self.

Rahu will transit in Aries and Ketu in Libra. Mars will sit in Taurus and Moon in Capricorn. The effect of these planetary transits being made on Dussehra will show its effect in the northeastern states of the country including the Matsya region, which cannot be considered beneficial.

Do this auspicious work:

Burn the effigy of Ravana in the evening. On this day, one should take a vow to walk on the path of truth.

Shami plants should be worshipped in the morning on the day of Dussehra.

Worship weapons on this day.

On this day, you can buy Diwali clothes, worship items, etc.

Worship lord Hanuman

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here