Dussehra 2022: Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Across India

HAPPY DUSSEHRA 2022: Dussehra, the festival that signifies the triumph of good over evil is being celebrated today on October 5. The auspicious occasion holds great importance in Hindu culture. Also known as Vijayadashami, it is celebrated with a lot of fervour, on the tenth day (Shukla Paksha Dashmi) during the month of Ashwin, culminating the nine-day festivities of Navratri festival.

Dussehra marks the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana as well as the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasur.

Significance of Dussehra

Every year Dussehra is celebrated on the 10th day of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. The name Dussehra originates from the Sanskrit words Dasha (ten) and Hara (defeat). It was on this day when Lord Ram defeated Ravan (the 10-headed demon king). Dussehra also marks the beginning of preparation for the Diwali festival which falls 20 days later.

Rituals and celebrations

Among the main rituals of Dussehra, people perform a theatrical enactment of Lord Ram’s life story which is referred to as Ramleela. Moreover, during the night of the festival, massive dummies of Ravan are stuffed with firecrackers and set to fire on the open grounds.

Sometimes along with the Lanka king, effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhkaran are also set ablaze. On the other hand in Gujarat, people celebrate the festival by doing the Garba, the famous folk dance. Both in Navratri and in Dussehra, they wear traditional outfits and enjoy the occasions to the fullest.

Meanwhile, people in West Bengal observe the last day of the Durga Puja festival by immersing the idol of Goddess Durga in the river. They bid farewell to the goddess ceremoniously and this ritual is called Visarjan.

Contrastingly, South Indians bring home the idols of Goddesses Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati. Married women visit each other’s houses and give gifts such as coconut, and betel nuts. They sing hymns and praise the three major forms of the goddess – Saraswati, Lakshmi and Durga.

