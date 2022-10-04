Dusshera 2022: Perform These Rituals As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The festival marks the victory of good over evil. It also marks the end of the Navratri festivities. As per Hindu belief, Lord Rama defeated Ravana, the King of Lanka. On this day, devotees burn effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana, and Meghnath. This year, Dussehra will be observed on October 5. In the Eastern region of the country, devotees mark Vijaya Dashmi and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Married women observe sindoor khela to end the festivities on a colourful note.

As per belief, is it said that performing a set of rituals on the occasion of Dusshera can do good.

Here are the remedies you should follow according to your zodiac sign:

Aries

People, who are born under the sign of Aries, should light a ghee lamp and recite Panchmukhi Hanuman Kavach to boost their confidence.

Taurus

Reciting Ramcharit Manas (Akhand Ramayana) at home, on the day of Dussehra, can help get rid of all difficulties.

Gemini

Devotees, as per belief, can recite Aranya Kand from the holy book of Ramayana. As per belief, people can offer paan to Hanumanji and feed a cow.

Cancerians

On the day of Dussehra, Cancerians should recite Panchmukhi Hanuman Kavach and offer yellow flowers to Hanumanji, making them flow in water.

Leo

People, under this zodiac sign, shall light a dia and chant Hanuman Chalisa.

Virgo

Take out some time from your day and perform a Sundarkand paath at home.

Libra

As per belief, devotees must chant Bala Kanda from the holy book of Ramayana. Devotees also offer kheer to the deity.

Scorpio

Devotees are advised to recite Hanuman Ashtak on the occasion of Dussehra and seek blessings from the deity for the well-being and prosperity of the family.

Sagittarius

People, born under the sign of Sagittarius, can recite Ayodhya Kand and offer honey to the idol of Lord Hanuman.

Capricorn

Capricorn are advised to perform Kishkindha Kand a paath on this auspicious day. People can also offer red lentils to Lord Hanuman and feed them to fish or goats.

Aquarius

Recite Uttar Kand, on the day of Dussehra, and pray to the almighty. Make jaggery cakes and offer them to Lord Hanuman.

Pisces

People, who are born under the sign of Pisces, should recite Hanuman Bahuk.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here