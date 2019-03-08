E-cigarettes Linked to Depression, Poor Heart

Using e-cigarettes can significantly raise the risk of depression, say researchers, including one of Indian-origin who found that switching to e-cigarettes does not eliminate health risks.The study, by a team from the University of Kansas in the US, showed that e-cigarette users were twice as likely to suffer from depression, anxiety and other emotional problems.In addition, vaping was 56 per cent more likely to lead to a heart attack and 30 per cent more likely to lead to a stroke.It was also found to increase the risk of coronary artery disease and circulatory problems, including blood clots, by 10 per cent and 44 per cent respectively."...These data are a real wake-up call and should prompt more action and awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes," said lead author Mohinder Vindhyal, Assistant Professor at the varsity."Regardless of how frequently someone uses e-cigarettes, daily or just on some days, they are still more likely to have a heart attack or coronary artery disease," Vindhyal added.The study, which involved 96,467 e-cigarette users from the US, also compared data for reported tobacco smokers and non-smokers.Traditional tobacco cigarette smokers were found to have strikingly higher odds of having a heart attack, coronary artery disease and stroke compared with non-smokers — a 165, 94 and 78 per cent increase respectively.They were also significantly more likely to have high blood pressure, diabetes, circulatory problems and depression or anxiety, according to the findings which will be presented at the American College of Cardiology's 68th Annual Scientific Session in New Orleans."Cigarette smoking carries a much higher probability of heart attack and stroke than e-cigarettes, but that doesn't mean that vaping is safe," Vindhyal said.He noted that some e-cigarettes contain nicotine and release toxic compounds very similar to tobacco smoking. Nicotine can quicken heart rate and raise blood pressure.