Early Menstruation Linked To Higher Diabetes Risk: Study
This new study, analysing more than 15,000 postmenopausal women in China, has found that women who begin menstruating at an earlier age have a higher risk of developing Type-2 diabetes.
Image for representation.
Early onset of menstruation is associated with a higher risk of Type-2 diabetes, but body mass index (BMI) may mediate this link, says a study.
Each year of delay in menarche age correlated with a six per cent lower risk of Type-2 diabetes, said the study published in the journal Menopause.
"Earlier onset of menses (14 y) was associated with diabetes in later life, likely driven by adult BMI (body mass index)," said Stephanie Faubion, Medical Director, North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
"Other factors such as nutrition and BMI in childhood may also play a role in this association," Faubion added.
Type-2 diabetes mellitus has become one of the most common diseases worldwide. In 2015, it affected nearly 8.8 per cent of people aged 20 to 79 globally, and by 2040, it is expected to affect 10.4 per cent.
With so many people affected, it is not surprising how much research has been devoted to identifying determinants of the disease in order to prevent its development. Various lifestyle and environmental factors have already been confirmed, but there is also growing evidence pointing to some physiologic factors.
This new study, analysing more than 15,000 postmenopausal women in China, has found that women who begin menstruating at an earlier age have a higher risk of developing Type-2 diabetes.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming New Hyundai Grand i10 Spied Testing with Heavy Disguise in NCR
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly
- Katrina Kaif Returns to Work After Teasing Us with Beach Photos in Blue Swimsuit
- Drogon Destroyed the Iron Throne Not in Protest But By Mistake
- No Fun Playing Since Australian Open, Says Out-of-form Naomi Osaka