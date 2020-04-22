Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Earth Day 2020: Celebrating the Occasion with These Quotes Dedicated to Mother Nature

On the 50th celebration of the Earth Day, here are some quotes dedicated to the planet we live on.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
Earth Day 2020: Celebrating the Occasion with These Quotes Dedicated to Mother Nature
Image for representation.

We grow up, live and die on the Earth. The mother nature is not just home to billions of humans, but also to infinite flora and fauna.

To celebrate the richness of mother nature and thank our home planet, we mark the celebrations of Earth Day across the globe on April 22. This year, it is the 50th anniversary of the Earth Day celebrations.

The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970. The day was commemorated with the goal to raise awareness about the role of mankind in protecting our natural world. People celebrate the day through various activities dedicated to planet Earth.

On the 50th celebration of the Earth Day, here are some quotes to celebrate the planet we live on:

-- We need the tonic of wildness—to wade sometimes in marshes where the bittern and the meadow-hen lurk, and hear the booming of the snipe; to smell the whispering sedge where only some wilder and more solitary fowl builds her nest, and the mink crawls with its belly close to the ground. — Henry David Thoreau

-- A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children. — John James Audubon

-- Keep close to Nature’s heart… and break clear away, once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean. — John Muir

-- I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use. — Mother Teresa

-- Away, away, from men and towns, To the wild wood and the downs, To the silent wilderness, Where the soul need not repress its music. — Percy Bysshe Shelley

