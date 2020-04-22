Take the pledge to vote

5-min read

Earth Day 2020: Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Celebrate Nature With Special Wishes

Sara Ali Khan has shared a beautiful collage of her pictures, depicting the many colours of the planet. While, Athiya Shetty shared a smiling picture of her laying on a green field.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
credits - Bhumi Pednekar/Sara Ali Khan/ Athiya Shetty instagram

To pay tribute to our home planet, we celebrate Earth Day on April 22. Earth, home to billions of flora and fauna, has gone through several changes in the last few years. However, the planet's beauty remain the same.

To celebrate our planet Earth and the mother nature, a number of celebrities shared pictures and wishes on the special day.

Bollywood’s actress Sara Ali Khan shared a beautiful collage of her pictures, depicting the many colours of the planet. Sharing the positive vibes, the Kedarnath actress wrote, “Happy Earth Day. About Mother Nature what to say... snowflakes in December, Jungles in May, the beach, where the hair can sway, In the mountains, on my sleigh, In the desert, the camel leads the way… But for now at home we must stay… and with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive”.

Another star kid and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty also shared a smiling picture of her laying on a green field.

Bollywood’s dance diva Madhuri Dixit Nene also shared a greenery-filled video on her Instagram, urging people to be a little more thankful to the beautiful planet.

Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor also paid a tribute to mother nature with a poem about the planet. She shared a sunset picture of her with husband Anand Ahuja.

Ileana D’cruz shared a picture from one of her vacays, thanking the planet and nature.

View this post on Instagram

Grateful, always. #earthday

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Bhumi Pednekar’s post is all of our feelings for the climate warrior, demanding for declaring every day to be celebrated as Earth day.

Sharing a picture of a beautiful tree, Sonakshi Sinha extended wishes on 50th Earth Day.

Celebrating the roots, Bollywood and showbiz star Mrunal Thakur also shared some pictures from her backyard.

View this post on Instagram

Back to the roots ... #happyearthday

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016) on

Versatile actress Richa Chaddha shared a video to make us realise how nature is healing during the tough times.

Actress Dia Mirza, who has been advocating environmental issues for years, posted a special video on the Earth Day.

View this post on Instagram

Happy #Earthday2020 dear Earthlings! There are a lot of exciting things planned for you today and I want to start off with a poem I wrote in 2018. I really wanted to share it with everyone as it’s still just as relevant and it’s something we all hope to achieve. During this time that we have stayed home and stayed safe many of us have recognised the abundance of nature, the sense of peace, harmony and balance that nature brings to our lives. So let this poem be a reminder of all things beautiful and help us recognise the things we can do to become better citizens of our planet! We are part of ONE planet and live with ONE humanity. #StayHome #StaySafe @unitednations @unsdgadvocates @unep @uninindia @wildlifetrustofindia @sanctuaryasia @savethechildren_india

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

