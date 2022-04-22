Earth Day: Measures Taken By Shraddha Kapoor To Protect Planet Earth Which Everyone Should Follow!

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The star kid has taken several measures to conserve and preserve Mother Earth, which everyone can adopt in their daily lifestyles and do their bit. The Ek Villain actress keeps on spreading awareness about protecting the environment. The actress has shown her active participation in environmental protection campaigns. She has garnered immense love from her fans over the posts she has been sharing about ‘Mother Nature’.

On Earth Day, let’s take a look at the measures she has adopted in her daily life.

1. Using a bamboo toothbrush (as an alternative to plastic ones)

2. Having bucket baths, instead of long showers to save water.

3. Using alternatives to single-use plastic water bottles like copper, glass, and reusable bottles.

4. Using eco friendly Ganpati during the festive days.

An avid social media user, the actress liked to keep her fans updated by posting intriguing pictures and videos. Earlier, on Thursday evening, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to treat her fans with some amazing photos of her where she looks nothing short of a ballerina. Donned in a pink athleisure set, with her hair tied up in a bun, the actress is surely serving us some major fashion goals.

Shraddha Kapoor was also in the headlines recently for her reported break-up with her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshta. Shraddha has always been very tight-lipped about her relationship status. However, she was often spotted with Rohan at family gatherings and private lunches and dinners. The duo has known each other since their college days, and rumours of them planning to tie the knot would also come up every now and then.

On the work front, Shraddha has treated the audiences with amazing performances in a vast career span, like ABCD, Baaghi, Aashiqui 2 to name a few. Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor, releasing on March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood. The movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans her supremely excited for.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.