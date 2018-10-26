Earthenware Festival 'Terrafest' Displays Pottery from 6 States

A five-day exhibition sale of decorative and functional ceramic pieces, crafted by traditional terracotta artisans from at least six Indian states opened at the Triveni Kala Sangam here on Thursday.Titled "Terrafest", the fourth edition of the event has 17 artists participating. It is organised by Delhi Blue Pottery Trust, founded in 1991 by prominent studio potter Sardar Gurcharan Singh to support studio and traditional pottery.The fest, also a celebration of the medium of pottery, is an open marketplace for urban audiences to witness and buy a traditional potter's make."We started organising the festival in 2015; It was a smaller affair then. The trust is responsible for bringing the artisans and their craft to the fest," trustee Anuradha Ravindranath told IANS, adding that the trust does not claim a penny of what the artisans make.Sitting among his earthenware collection ranging from ceramic lamps, cookware and decorative motifs, Rajasthani artisan Omprakash Galav, who has been participating in the Terrafest since 2015, confirmed the Trust's claim."The village markets are often insufficient for year-long revenue generation. I am part of many potters' associations, like the Delhi Blue Pottery Trust, that organise fairs and fests, from where a key part of our revenue comes," Galav, who hails from Alwar, said.The other participating states are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Manipur, the organisers said.Ranging from earthen diyas and clay cookware to cut-work pieces of smoke-fired ceramics, the festival displays traditional, cottage pottery, and as per Ravindranath, is timely for the festive season.The terracotta festival will run till October 29.