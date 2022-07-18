Easily Available Vegan Food Items Rich In Proteins

Vegan – a term that is quite popular these days – was coined back in 1944 by Donald Watson, who was an advocate for animals’ rights. Being vegan means avoiding the consumption of dairy or meat-based products. A common concern about vegetarian and vegan diets is that they may lack sufficient protein as it is believed that meat is richer in protein than plants.

But there are certain plant-based foods that contain higher protein than others.

Here is a curated list for you to add to your diet :

The easily available food ingredient available in almost every Indian household is lentils. Lentils are a great source of proteins, fiber, folate, manganese, and iron. The fiber in lentils promotes good bacteria in the colon which is great for a healthy gut. Kidney beans, black beans, and chickpeas contain high amounts of protein per serving.

They are an excellent source of complex carbs, fiber, iron, folate, phosphorus, potassium and manganese. Beans-rich diet helps in decreasing cholesterol and managing blood sugar and blood pressure. One serving of green peas covers more than 25% of the daily fiber, folate, manganese, and vitamin A, C, and K apart from proteins. They are also a good source of iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and copper. Oats contain a higher quality of protein than other commonly consumed grains like rice and wheat. Oats also contain magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, and folate. Nuts and seeds and their derived products are great sources of proteins. They are also great sources of fiber and healthy fats, iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and Vitamin E. They also contain antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds. Vegetables with high protein include- broccoli, spinach, asparagus, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts. Sweet corn is also a great source of protein. Tofu is made from soybean curds. It is naturally gluten-free and low on calories but contains a very high number of plant-based proteins. It also has amino acids, fatty acids and calcium.

This list can be a guide for anyone interested in incorporating plant-based proteins in their diet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.