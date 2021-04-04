Easter 2021: 5 Dishes You Must Have On Easter Sunday

Easter is one of the most important festivals for people belonging to the Christian community. The festival is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon. This year, the Paschal Full Moon was on March 28 and Easter is on April 4. As per the holy Bible, Jesus Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday. He was buried in a grave after his last supper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday.

On the third day, when his followers and disciples visited his grave, they saw that it was empty. It is believed on that day, Christ had triumphed over death. Many people call him ‘Son of God’ for this very reason. This day of resurrection of Christ is marked as Easter. People celebrate this day with joy and enthusiasm. A very important part of the Easter celebration is the food.

Initially people used to paint normal chicken eggs in different colours, but in today’s time, majority of the people wrap chocolate eggs in coloured foil. Easter eggs are believed to represent Jesus’ emergence from the tomb and resurrection.This is a spiced sweet bun mostly made with a fruit, marked with a cross on the top. The cross on the bun symbolises the cross on which Christ was crucified and the spices used in the buns are believed to be the ones that were used for embalming after his death.These biscuits are usually made using butter, egg yolk, sugar, flour and baking powder. The mildly spiced currant-stuffed biscuits are a traditional dish on Easter. Believers used to put Cassia Oil in this biscuit as they had faith that this ingredient was used in the embalming process of Christ’s body after his crucification.Easter bunny is a folkloric figure and symbol of Easter. It was believed that the Easter Bunny would be a judge of children’s good and bad behaviour during the season of Eastertide. Nowadays, people make easter bunny out of fondant or chocolate and decorate cupcakes with it to give it an Easter theme.This is basically a sweet bread called pinca. This bread is enriched with butter and eggs and is extremely soft. The loaf of this bread is in round shape and is decorated with cross symbols. Some people also braid the loaf in a way that it looks like a wreath.