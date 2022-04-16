Easter 2022: Best Last-minute Gift Ideas to Include in Your Family Easter Basket!

Easter is regarded as one of the most significant festivals celebrated by the Christian community all around the world. The day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 17. Easter Sunday is right after Good Friday, the day when Jesus was crucified. Each year, it is marked by the Lunar Calendar for Church, and the Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon is celebrated as Easter.

This auspicious occasion brings new life and hope. Apart from that, everyone shares joy by handing over beautiful presents and gifts to their loved ones. However, the long list of gifts can vary for each of your family members.

But don’t worry. We have curated a list for you comprising gift ideas for everyone in your family:

Chocolate Gift Box

Make your loved ones feel extra special this Easter with a mindfully crafted chocolate gift basket packed with cookies, chocolates, and much more. The best thing is the whole family can have a fun time sharing a basket full of goodies.

Carrot Fidget Toy

It is a stress reliever toy and the perfect gift for the fidgety little ones in the family. It is made of high-quality silicone which makes it durable and kid-friendly.

Egg cooker

It is a versatile egg cooker that can cook 10 eggs exactly the way you like. It comes with a 4-egg capacity poaching tray and a 3-egg capacity omelette tray.

Antique-Style Egg Cup Set

Easter without colours is incomplete. A bright, antique-style egg cup set is sure to brighten up Easter celebrations for your loved ones. The egg spoons of the set are just perfect for scooping out the yolk.

Rosary Chain Bracelet

A classic and elegant bracelet can never go out of fashion. A gold rosary bracelet is a perfect gift for all the women in the family. The adjustable clasp offers comfort and fits almost all wrist sizes.

